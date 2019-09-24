Operation Clear Track serves as reminder for railroad safety

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Local law enforcement agencies in one Clay County town work hard to remind citizens of railroad safety.
Piggott has seen many deaths from citizens crossing railroad tracks with no crossing gates.
Rail Safety Week and Piggott Police Department participated in Operation Clear Track on Tuesday.
Patrolman Sam Poole passed out informational cards with tips on driving over the tracks:
- - Never walk, run, play or take pictures on the railroad right-of-way
- - Never attempt to outrun an approaching train
- - Never walk/drive around lowered grade crossing gates
Local business owner, Wanda Morris, has lived in the area for years and said the town has had a bad history with accidents at crossings.
“Recently, a young man with children were killed,” she said. “Since then, the train crossings bars have been put up on most of the crossings.”
Morris once was nearly struck by a train that had no crossing gate. She said Tuesday’s reminders from Piggott police gives her peace of mind.
As of April, the Federal Railroad Administration ranked Arkansas ninth in the country with the most railroad crossing fatalities.
