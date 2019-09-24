Osceola man pleads guilty to wife’s murder

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man pleaded guilty Monday, to murdering his estranged wife back in March.
According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Antonio Carter, 40, of Osceola entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in Mississippi County Circuit Court.
He was accused of shooting and killing his wife Shenekia Carter on March 5.
Carter was sentenced to 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction by Judge Ralph Wilson Jr.
Antonio Carter will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 70 percent of his sentence.
“He is charged as a habitual offender, having received felony convictions in Missouri for unlawful use of a weapon in 1998 and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or property damage in 2000,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Catherine Dean said. “He has also been convicted of multiple Arkansas misdemeanors or unclassified offenses, including two counts of possession of the controlled substance and two counts of driving while intoxicated.”
Dean also commended the work of the Osceola Police Department in their work in the case.
