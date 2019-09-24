Sept. 24: Nursing home employees walk off the job over paychecks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We have some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in quite a while this morning, in the 50s and 60s.
A much drier airmass will move into the region today making conditions feel much more fall-like even though temperatures will remain a bit above normal.
High pressure will build into much of the Mid-South on Tuesday. As a result, drier air will filter into the area.
Temperatures will remain above normal with readings in the mid-80s.
News Headlines
Some employees of a local nursing home say they did the work, and now they want to get paid.
For the first time in 20 years, a new addition to the Randolph County Jail will keep inmates and money within the area.
When the city said they could not pay for a school resource officer, a local police chief did something extraordinary: he took a pay cut to get one.
