Several Region 8 airports to receive grant money from FAA
Batesville Regional Airport (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 23, 2019 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 9:36 PM

(KAIT) -Several airports in Region 8 will receive money thanks to a large grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to a press release, the FAA will award $986 million to 354 airports across 44 states and two territories.

The following airports in Region 8 will receive money from this grant:

  • Woodruff County, $297,360, to improve a runway safety area, as well as rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.
  • Batesville Regional, $115,934, to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.
  • Calico Rock-Izard County, $149,892, to rehabilitate an apron, taxiway, and runway.
  • Heber Springs Municipal, $145,611, to remove obstructions and install airport beacons.

