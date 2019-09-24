Several Region 8 airports to receive grant money from FAA

(KAIT) -Several airports in Region 8 will receive money thanks to a large grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to a press release, the FAA will award $986 million to 354 airports across 44 states and two territories.
The following airports in Region 8 will receive money from this grant:
- Woodruff County, $297,360, to improve a runway safety area, as well as rebuild runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway.
- Batesville Regional, $115,934, to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.
- Calico Rock-Izard County, $149,892, to rehabilitate an apron, taxiway, and runway.
- Heber Springs Municipal, $145,611, to remove obstructions and install airport beacons.
