Veteran Administration hospitals, homes to go smoke free Oct. 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The US Department of Veteran Affairs is going smoke-free next month, and VA campuses in the Heartland are gearing up to make the transition.
At the Cape Girardeau Veterans Home the indoor smoking ban begins October 1, but patients, visitors and staff can still smoke at several designated spots outside the building.
Every time Dave Cantrell drives by the facility in Cape Girardeau he remembers sitting out at the gazebo with his late father Alex after dinner so he could have a few cigarettes.
“We got really close together doing that," Cantrell said. "We talked more than we ever had while he was smoking, but I know he tried to kick at least six or seven times. He would just say ‘It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do.’”
Cantrell said his father picked up the bad habit while serving in the Navy and he stayed at the Cape Girardeau Veteran’s home until he passed away 10 years ago.
“They also have a smoking area inside. I told him I refuse to go in there because there would always be two or three guys inside watching TV and smoking," Cantrell said. It’s hard to filter that. It’s going to where it’s going to go and it’s just not fair.”
Starting October 1 all Veteran homes and VA health care facilities will ban the inside use of cigarettes, cigars, pipes and other combustible tobacco products as well as e-cigarettes, vapes and other forms of smoking.
“I think it is long overdue. A smoke-free environment is the best thing you can do for your facility to promote health,” said Maria Lundy, a Health Educator with the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.
Lundy said the new policy will reduce second-hand smoke and is an opportunity for veterans to change their smoking habits and even quit.
“Limiting those opportunities and breaking those routines because it’s not just a chemical addiction, it’s built into their lives,” Lundy said. “Finding other motivations could just be you’re going to be able to breathe better. You’re going to get a couple more years on your life.”
Cantrell likes the approach of still having outside smoking areas like this all-weather shelter.
“They’re not going to say ‘No you can’t do that, yes you can do this,’" Cantrell said. "They gave them options and they’re giving a quality of life not just to the smoker but the non-smokers as well.”
Both the VA and local health departments offer programs that can help Veterans and anyone who else who is addicted to quit smoking.
