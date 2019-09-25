A-State spirit and sport squads hold pep rally for seniors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Tuesday afternoon activity for the residents at St. Bernard’s Village included a little cheering and howling.
Residents enjoyed a pep rally featuring the A-State women’s basketball team, spirit squad and of course the mascots, Howl and Scarlet.
The celebration called for cake, ice cream and pom-pom shaking.
St. Bernard’s Village resident, Eula Simpson said she attended all of the A-State women’s games since 1956, but she had to stop last year.
She was happy to see the girls again and said everyone should show their support for the local team.
“I hope all of you can attend a good ASU girls game sometime during the year and we will be here at St. Bernard’s Village rooting them on to victory,” Simpson said.
The pep rally is an annual event at the housing facility.
One administrator said events like this allow the residents the chance to really connect with the players.
