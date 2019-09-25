Arkansas State QB Logan Bonner out for the rest of the 2019 season

Arkansas State QB Logan Bonner (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | September 25, 2019 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:58 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves offense received a big blow.

Arkansas State starting quarterback Logan Bonner will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand. #12 revealed the news on social media Wednesday evening.

Bonner led the Sun Belt with 1052 passing yards through the first 4 games of 2019. The Texas native had 10 touchdowns with only 1 interception. He completed 91 of 153 passes. Bonner will have 2 years of eligibility remaining and use 2019 as a medical redshirt.

Layne Hatcher is in line to receive his first college start on Saturday against Troy (5pm ESPN+). The Pulaski Academy alum and Alabama transfer took the bulk of QB1 snaps in Tuesday’s practice.

