Arkansas will unveil Nolan Richardson Court on October 20th

Last March, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the court at Bud Walton Arena for Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson. He was 389-169 in 17 seasons as Arkansas head coach and set a school record for wins and a .697 winning percentage. He led the Razorbacks to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances including six Sweet 16’s (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996), four Elite Eights (1990, 1991, 1994, 1995), three Final Fours (1990, 1994, 1995) a national runner-up finish (1995) and the 1994 NCAA Championship.