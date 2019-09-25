City adds three trash collection trucks to fleet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three new sanitation trucks the city of Jonesboro has leased should improve service throughout the city.
In a news release, the city said one of the trucks is called a knuckleboom, which is a limb-pickup and yard-waste collector, and the other two are automated refuse trucks for residential trash pick-up.
Sanitation Supervisor Donny Gipson said the trucks will keep the department on schedule and will bring the fleet up to ten trucks for daily trash pick-up.
The trucks are being leased for $14,085 per month for the next two years. The city has the options to keep or return them after that.
Mayor Harold Perrin said the goal would be to return them and lease newer ones.
The Jonesboro City Council passed a resolution to get the trucks since the current fleet has had repeated breakdowns and missed or delayed services.
