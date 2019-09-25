Donations feed thousands with event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas saw lots of people with giving hearts.
Wednesday’s Empty Bowls luncheon was the first time FBNEA put on the event.
The money raised goes to feed the 12 counties they serve.
The $22,000 raised at the event will be able to feed 90,000 people.
FBNEA Development Officer Kassie Williams said she’s happy to be involved with such generosity.
“We see a lot of people return the kindness that’s been shown to them and that’s an incredible thing to see and be a part of in Northeast Arkansas,” she said. “We’re just so grateful to those who came out today to help us really start that circle of gratitude.”
At the luncheon, food was served in bowls created by local students. Arkansas State University students teamed up with Nettleton STEAM to create clay bowls that were then used by the food bank.
It was their way of helping out the FBNEA. The bowls were a way of getting everyone working together.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.