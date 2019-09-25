Emergency crews pull mother and daughter from water-filled ditch

Jonesboro police went into a ditch after an SUV drove into it. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 25, 2019 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 1:52 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and fire departments rescued a family after their car ran off the road and into a water-filled ditch.

Police say it happened at the corner of Matthews and Nettleton around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived, the car was fully in the ditch, with water coming inside the SUV.

Safety crews were able to rescue the mother and daughter safely and uninjured.

Police were still looking into how the incident happened.

