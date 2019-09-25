Festival preps for safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The countdown is underway for Jonesboro’s Downtown BBQ Festival, with expected great food and entertainment.
New, free entertainment for kids will be added to this year’s event. Hijinx will provide fun and games. Lego stations will also be available.
Music is always a necessity for the festival. Event Coordinator Jack Turner said it’s going to be another great year for the downtown area to be filled with music.
However, he did warn of parking issues and suggested ride sharing services.
“If I was going to the event as a spectator, that’s what I’d do,” he said. “I’d just Uber so you can just drop me off and pick me up later. You don’t have to worry about parking or walking a mile to get to my car or anything like that. It’s the easiest thing to do.”
Starting Friday, areas of downtown Jonesboro will be blocked off for traffic to keep pedestrians safe.
These roads include Main Street, Washington Avenue and Union Street.
Turner said the JET bus transportation system will also be available but warned they do not pick up riders late at night.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.