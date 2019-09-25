FFN Game of the Week preview: Hoxie

Week 5 of Football Friday Night marks the start of conference play all over the Natural State. Our Game of the Week features 3-0 Hoxie vs. 2-1 Osceola. The Mustangs and Seminoles face off Friday at 7:00pm at Crider Field.
Matthew Schwartz visited Hoxie practice Monday afternoon.
It’s one of 14 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - September 27th
Game of the Week: Osceola at Hoxie
Mountain Home at Jonesboro
Batesville at Nettleton
Valley View at Paragould
Westside at Highland
Brookland at Pocahontas
Greene County Tech at Forrest City
Blytheville at Wynne
Marion at West Memphis
Walnut Ridge at Newport
Harrisburg at Corning
EPC at Rector
Trumann at Rivercrest
Piggott at Manila
