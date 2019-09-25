FFN Game of the Week preview: Hoxie

FFN seal (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | September 25, 2019 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:41 PM

Week 5 of Football Friday Night marks the start of conference play all over the Natural State. Our Game of the Week features 3-0 Hoxie vs. 2-1 Osceola. The Mustangs and Seminoles face off Friday at 7:00pm at Crider Field.

Matthew Schwartz visited Hoxie practice Monday afternoon.

It’s one of 14 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - September 27th

Game of the Week: Osceola at Hoxie

Mountain Home at Jonesboro

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Westside at Highland

Brookland at Pocahontas

Greene County Tech at Forrest City

Blytheville at Wynne

Marion at West Memphis

Walnut Ridge at Newport

Harrisburg at Corning

EPC at Rector

Trumann at Rivercrest

Piggott at Manila

