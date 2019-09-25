Jonesboro native performs on NBC’s The Voice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Region 8's very own Cory Jackson appeared on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday and he made it past the blind audition.
His family and friends were right by his side for the big announcement, an announcement he said was the hardest secret for him to keep.
If you aren’t familiar with Jackson, he won country artist of the year for the Arkansas Country Music Association in 2018. The Jonesboro Radio Group also called him the best vocalist of Northeast Arkansas in 2019.
Jackson received his first guitar from his grandfather in the 11th grade. Tuesday, he had a message for those in this area who are chasing big dreams.
“If you’re chasing a dream, follow your heart because that’s all I’m doing and just letting God guide the path that I’m going down," Jackson said. “I think that’s just the biggest part of it, you have to chase your dreams because if you don’t, you may look back and think why didn’t I just give it a try.”
“Even though it was really hard not to pick Gwen or Kelly because man they made it sound so good,” Jackson added. “But I wanted to stick with Blake because he’s just got that country thing that I want and you know that we would make a great, great team.”
If you missed the performance tonight, you can see it here.
He will be back on air in a couple weeks for the team battles. You can also catch him live this October at the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival in Dyess.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.