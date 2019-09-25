K9’s participate in special training event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Officers from 15 police departments participated in a K9 training event at the Nettleton Baptist Church Tuesday,
Around 20 K9′s attended the training, with most of them receiving ballistic and stab-proof vests from Vested Interest in K9′s Inc.
Blake Bristow, K9 trainer and owner of BlueStreak K9, said it’s important for the K9′s to receive the training for real-life situations.
“It’s really important for us to maintain the training and the quality of the training for the dogs for our real deployments so they’re reliable in all situations,” Bristow said. “I know it’s just important for officers to stay vigilant and that includes our K9 partners as well.”
