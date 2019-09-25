NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24)

Jonesboro moved to 10-0 on the season. The Lady Hurricane swept rival Nettleton in three sets at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. Valley View also stayed perfect in 2019 with a victory over Batesville.
NEA High School Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24)
Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 0
Valley View 3, Batesville 0
Ridgefield Christian 3, Midland 0
Brookland 3, Blytheville 0
Paragould 3, Searcy 0
West Memphis 3, GCT 0
Mountain Home 3, Marion 0
Hoxie 3, Cedar Ridge 0
Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 0
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.