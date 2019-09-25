NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24)

Jonesboro volleyball beats Nettleton to move to 10-0
By Chris Hudgison | September 24, 2019 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:49 PM

Jonesboro moved to 10-0 on the season. The Lady Hurricane swept rival Nettleton in three sets at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. Valley View also stayed perfect in 2019 with a victory over Batesville.

Jonesboro 3, Nettleton 0

Valley View 3, Batesville 0

Ridgefield Christian 3, Midland 0

Brookland 3, Blytheville 0

Paragould 3, Searcy 0

West Memphis 3, GCT 0

Mountain Home 3, Marion 0

Hoxie 3, Cedar Ridge 0

Walnut Ridge 3, Newport 0

