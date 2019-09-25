Pair of Red Wolves earn national honors Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some national accolades Wednesday afternoon.
Senior wide receiver Omar Bayless was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He’s 2nd in FBS with 6 receiving touchdowns this season. The Laurel, Mississippi native is also 3rd in the nation with 476 receiving yards. Bayless joins Kirk Merritt on the Biletnikoff radar.
Red Wolves senior punter Cody Grace was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist. The award goes to the nation’s best football scholar-athlete.
Cody is averaging 41 yards a punt in 2019. 7 of his 24 punts have traveled more than 50 this season including a 57 yarder this past weekend.
Arkansas State travels to Troy for the Sun Belt opener. The Red Wolves and Trojans play Saturday at 5:00pm on ESPN+.
