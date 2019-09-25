Poplar Bluff organizations seeking to establish homeless shelter

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizations in Butler County are joining together to try to bring a homeless shelter to Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
South Central Missouri Community Action Agency Executive Director Ann Smith said they are looking to bring in a homeless shelter to Poplar Bluff to help out families and individuals with shelter and other resources to help them.
“We’re actually the action agency that would have ownership of the shelter,” Smith said. “Also, we would have that commitment to sustain the center and provide case management services and whatever else is needed to provide services for folks that live there.”
Funds for this project would be possible through a Community Block Development Grant with a maximum request of $750,000.
The Butler County Commission Office are applying for the grant through the help of the Ozark Footheels Regional Planning Commission. The application will be sent to the State of Missouri through the vulnerable populations category to be due by October 25.
The money is available from the State of Missouri after receiving funds from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address housing needs after the devastating flood in 2017 that hit the area.
The Bread Shed, a food pantry which helps the less fortunate by providing nutritional foods, clothing and other resources, has joined together with the South Central Missouri Community Action Agency to help supply more needs and resources for area homelessness.
Bread Shed Executive Director Penny Cronin-Taylor informed Heartland News that their organization interacts with a lot of the homeless population in the area during their mobile distribution events, as well as, their free haircut services.
"We just see an increasing need for our community for an emergency homeless shelter," Cronin-Taylor said. "There's no place to go for someone who is either not a male or has been in a domestic violence situation."
Smith agrees with Cronin-Taylor and stated that there isn't many services available in the area for those needing a place to stay, especially a family needing help.
“There are some services in this area for individuals,” Smith stated. “Domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse and mental illness. But there are no services for a family.”
"It's very sad," Cronin-Taylor echoed. "I've seen a number of people who have had a criminal past or they are on probation and parole. If there is not a safe place for them to go, they either have to stay in a probation and parole facility, or a lot of times, they are incarcerated again."
That’s exactly what Bread Shed Organizer Jim Ward saw when he helped a woman who needed a ride earlier Wednesday morning.
"She is a perfect candidate for this where she had been in an altercation with her boyfriend and there is no place for her to go today," Ward continued. "She really has to return to that situation or be homeless. If we had a shelter for her, this is a place she could go and get away from the violence, get away from the drugs and be in a safe environment."
Cronin-Taylor also understands the impact of homelessness as she herself has been affected with a family member that was homeless.
“She needed a safe place to go and I had to take her into my home for a while,” Cronin-Taylor conveyed. “I also have a teenager in my home right now because he was homeless. And we have nowhere; there is no emergency facilities here in this area.”
Smith said she is thankful for the support from the partnering organizations, as well as the members in the community in taking steps to getting a new facility to help out those in need.
"Poplar Bluff is a really good community," Smith added. "There is a large group of people that have that vested interest to help and support those who are less fortunate."
If approved, Smith said the $750,000 will go towards the purchase of the property, building construction and funds for full time positions. She also added that there are additional $50,000 grants available for case management and rapid rehousing funds that could help with the project as well.
