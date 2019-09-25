Prowler call leads to indecent exposure arrest, Jonesboro police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A call earlier this week about a prowler led to Jonesboro police finding a man wearing a red-button up shirt, no pants or underwear and white shoes, according to Jonesboro police.
Nicolby Jobon Newman, no age, of Jonesboro was cited for indecent exposure Sept. 22 after officers went to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court.
According to an incident report, an officer was in the area checking on the prowler call when he saw Newman exposing himself.
“When asked what he was doing, he advised that he was meeting a girl but had not seen her yet,” the report noted. “He advised that he was told to meet her near the stop sign but that she was not there. When asked why he didn’t have any pants or underwear on, he told me that she had a fetish about stuff like that. The male could not tell me an address or where the female lived and thought that he would just walk around until he found her.”
Newman was cited on the misdemeanor offense and given a court date in district court.
