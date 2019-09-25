Southeast nursing students achieve perfect pass rate on licensure exam

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2019 graduating class in the Department of Nursing at Southeast Missouri State University pass a national exam with flying colors.
According to Southeast, the May 2019 graduating nurses class achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN).
This is reportedly higher than the state and national averages.
Dr. Gloria Green, chair of Southeast’s Department of Nursing, said this is the third class to achieve the 100 percent pass rate and the students study hard for this exam.
“We are very excited for and proud of our May 2019 graduates for achieving this perfect 100 percent first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate,” said Dr. Green. "We attract and admit very qualified students who are aware of the rigor of the program, and understand the high standard of practice for which we strive and how that standard will prepare them for success, including working with actual patients. Our students consistently are willing to put forth the effort and time required to succeed.”
Southeast states the NCLEX-RN is a national examination which allows graduates to be eligible for licensure in any state in the United States.
The computerized exam reportedly consists of between 75 and 265 questions; the number is determined by how the graduate answers and the difficulty level of the question.
Students receive the results off the exam via the individual’s state boards of nursing.
