Storms cause power outages throughout region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of storms Wednesday dumped heavy rains and caused power outages throughout Region 8.
The storms started rolling through the area around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
According to the National Weather Service, at least four inches of rain fell in the Cherokee Village area around 4:45 p.m. while strong thunderstorm winds were reported in the Lynn and Alicia areas.
Entergy Arkansas reported over 4,200 customers without power statewide Wednesday. The vast majority of the outages are in Independence, Poinsett, and Clay counties.
North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 238 people in the Ash Flat and Mountain Home areas were without power, while 308Craighead Electric customers were without power Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.