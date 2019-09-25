Teaching students foreign culture through Skype

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuckerman High School students and students from Jordan got the chance to learn from each other through Skype.
They were able to learn about the countries culture along with sharing some American culture with them.
Tenth-grade student Calee Goble said it was neat to see how much they were alike even if they live in a different place.
“I liked joking around with them. It was good they liked laughed at it because I joke around a lot,” Goble said.
Some of the topics they spoke about were there goals, hobbies, and favorite teacher.
Tuesday’s event was put on by Every Child Is Ours.
The non-profit organization is an outreach program that matches up local resources with children in need.
The kids said they look forward to another interaction with the Middle Eastern students.
