White County man arrested on five counts of rape

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation in August led authorities to arrest a White County man Wednesday on suspicion of five counts of rape, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Jimmy Roger Altom, 67, of Pangburn was arrested on suspicion of five counts of rape after deputies executed a search warrant at his house.
Officials said Wednesday that deputies got a call Aug. 9 from the state Child Abuse Hotline about a juvenile victim being sexually abused.
That investigation led authorities to discover other victims who told police that Altom had sexually abused them, officials said Wednesday.
Altom will appear Sept. 27 before a judge for a probable cause hearing and a Nov. 5 court date has been set in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.