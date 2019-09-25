98-year-old pianist gets a special gift

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Back in August, Region 8 News did a story about Catherine Ponder from Walnut Ridge.
Ponder was trying to get into the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-lived piano player at her local church.
Her family started a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of registering.
They also included a fund for a new piano to play.
Well, she didn't get the record but she got a huge donation from the famous actress, Kali Hawk.
Hawk has played in several movies, including the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids.
Hawk found Catherine's story and decided to give her a call.
"She has a very nice voice and beautiful girl," says Ponder.
By the end of the conversation, Hawk decided to give her over $3,000.
The donation is just enough to purchase her a brand new piano.
