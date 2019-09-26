Anonymous donor gives $1 million to Arkansas Children’s Hospital Jonesboro Clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an announcement that officials with Arkansas Children’s Hospital said will provide unprecedented healthcare to children, saving nearly 700,000 minutes of travel time each year for the children and their parents.
According to a media release from Arkansas Children’s Hospital, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Jonesboro Clinic on Wednesday.
Officials said half of the donation will be used to support the current expansion of the clinic while the remaining half will be used to grow an endowment for the ACH Jonesboro Clinic to support the clinic’s operations forever.
Officials also thanked the Sunderland Foundation, a volunteer group, Circle of Friends; and other supporters Wednesday. The groups have given a combined $1.5 million to help expand the programs at the clinic as well as a program called “Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow.”
“In 2018, Kim and Chris Fowler’s gift was instrumental in the purchase of the ACH Jonesboro Clinic building - bringing their total investment in Arkansas Children’s and the Jonesboro Clinic to more than $1.5 million dollars. To celebrate their generosity, the ACH Jonesboro Clinic building is named the Kim and Chris Fowler Center,” hospital officials said.
The work of individuals, businesses and groups has been appreciated by hospital officials.
“Providing unprecedented healthcare delivery and improving child health is vital to the future of Arkansas. We are proud to celebrate the generosity of our anonymous donor, Kim and Chris Fowler, Circle of Friends volunteers across the state and the Sunderland Foundation. Their investment in child health will provide greater access to healthcare for families in the region,” Chief Development Officer for Arkansas Children’s and the president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation Fred Scarborough said.
