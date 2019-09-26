End of Watch: Sheriff’s deputy with 40-year career has died

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sheriff’s office is mourning the death of a man who served the people of Craighead County for nearly four decades.
Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday that Deputy Jerry Roth had died.
Roth, according to the sheriff, began his law enforcement career in June 1980.
Roth’s career, according to Boyd, “spanned many years and many areas" of law enforcement, including detention officer, drug task force agent, and deputy sheriff."
Boyd said it is rare for an officer to dedicate nearly 40 years to public service.
“Jerry was a dedicated deputy sheriff and a good friend,” Boyd stated. “It is a sad day for our department as we say goodbye to a fellow officer and friend.”
Visitation and funeral services are incomplete at this time.
