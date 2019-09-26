Federal grant to help fire department buy tanker truck

Southridge Fire Department receives grant to buy new tanker truck. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 25, 2019 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:00 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant from the federal Department on Homeland Security will help a Craighead County fire department buy new fire apparatus.

The Southridge Fire Department posted on Facebook Wednesday that they received a grant for $268,517 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The money will be used to buy a 2,000-gallon tanker with a 1,250 GPM pump.

The fire department said in the post it will help keep the firefighters and community safe.

