Federal grant to help fire department buy tanker truck

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant from the federal Department on Homeland Security will help a Craighead County fire department buy new fire apparatus.
The Southridge Fire Department posted on Facebook Wednesday that they received a grant for $268,517 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The money will be used to buy a 2,000-gallon tanker with a 1,250 GPM pump.
The fire department said in the post it will help keep the firefighters and community safe.
