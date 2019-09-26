Gigging tournament, fundraiser in Van Buren for injured Carter Co., Mo. Deputy

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - After a Carter County, Deputy was shot during an eviction in August of 2019, the community rallied around him.
Deputy Brigg Pierson is home now, but the community hasn’t stopped supporting his family.
At Van Buren Riverfron Park on Oct. 26, the Gig for Brigg event will kick off.
There will be a gigging tournament, live auction and a fish fry and BBQ.
Entries cost $50 per boat of up to four people. You’ll add an extra $10 for each additional person.
During the tournament, boats have one hour to gig.
When it’s over, you’ll enter the four best fish from each boat at a combined weight.
Judges will choose first, second and third places.
There will also be an overall prize for the largest fish caught.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Pierson and his family.
