Low-cost pet vaccination clinic planned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Animal Control and Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) will hold a low-cost pet vaccination clinic.
Dr. Laura Dacus, DVM, will provide the shots and services from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the JAC, 6119 E. Highland Dr. No appointment is necessary.
All vaccinations will be $10 each. The price also includes a free exam and intestinal deworming.
Separate heartworm tests will be available for $10.
All vaccinations, except rabies, require owner to bring proof of qualification for the reduced services.
Other vaccinations and services will be available to low income, disabled, elderly, unemployed, US veterans, A-State students, rescued animals, and animals that have not seen a vet other than a low-cost clinic in the past 12 months.
For more information, contact NAFA.
