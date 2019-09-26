Missouri man arrested in Jonesboro trafficking case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southwest Missouri man faces a trafficking charge after a victim told police she was kept inside a hotel room and was told she would be shot if she left, Jonesboro police said Friday. .
Jermaine Sigmund Johnson, 39, Springfield, Mo., was originally arrested Sept. 25 on suspicion of kidnapping-false imprisonment-2nd degree after police went to a hotel in the 2900 block of Kazi Street.
On Friday, the charge against Johnson was upgraded to a trafficking of persons charge.
According to the Jonesboro police incident report released Thursday, the victim told police that Johnson would not let her leave her room and that she had met Johnson online about six months ago to make some quick money.
“I asked her how she planned to do that and she stated that she had sex with clients for money,” the victim told police.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the victim told police that Johnson would not let her leave the hotel room.
“The female victim advised that Johnson then told her that she needed to make more money and would not let her go. The female victim stated that Johnson then took her phone away from her and started to text her friends that would text her and tell them she was okay,” the affidavit noted. “The female victim stated that Johnson told her that could not leave and if anyone came for her that he was not the type of person that would run and he would shoot her.”
The victim also told police that she found out she was eight weeks pregnant, that she told Johnson she wanted to stay in Missouri and that she did not want to travel with him to work, the incident report noted.
“(The victim) stated that the suspect (Johnson) told her she didn’t have a choice, that he would handcuff her and kick her if she did not travel to Arkansas with him,” police said in the report.
Police also said the victim was able to get ahold of a friend, who in turn, called police.
A $50,000 bond was set for Johnson, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.