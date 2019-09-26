New Madrid County cancels school due to unresolved power issue

By Jasmine Adams | September 26, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 8:27 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools in the New Madrid County R1 School District were delayed one hour.

School Superintendent Sam Duncan said the delay was due to a power outage.

As of 7:45 a.m. Duncan said school is now cancelled due to an unresolved and undiagnosed issue after the outage.

On the school’s social media page officials said crews were out around 5:30 a.m. to work on the outage.

Ameren, Missouri was reporting 530 customers without power as of 6:13 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., Ameren officials said the outage in the county was due to a thunderstorm.

Power is restored in the larger county area.

