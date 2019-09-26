Restaurant to open in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new-style Asia restaurant will be opening soon in downtown Jonesboro, officials said Wednesday.
The restaurant, called Rice Box, is set to open in mid-October at 320 South Main Street.
The restaurant will serve poke bowl and Hibachi grill style foods and also plans to apply for a liquor license. Jiahui Huo said they believe the downtown area will be a great place for the restaurant and will be a place for people to eat and visit with friends.
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.