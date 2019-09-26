School canceled following Wednesday storms

SULPHUR ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday’s strong storms have forced one school to cancel classes.
Sulphur Rock Elementary School announced Thursday morning that classes were canceled.
School administrators said the storms knocked out electricity to the school and surrounding area.
While students do not have to go to school, all staff will need to contact their building principal for their duty day assignment.
Other schools in the Batesville School District will operate as normal.
