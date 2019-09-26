Sept. 26: Rainy start to the day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grab your umbrella! Region 8 is waking to a rainy, stormy morning.
Intense rainfall with scattered thunderstorms early today could lead to flash flooding issues.
We expect an additional half-inch of rain with isolated amounts of 1-2” by midday.
Our chance of rain winds down this afternoon as a cold front clears Region 8.
Highs near 80 with breezy northeast winds.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A series of storms Wednesday dumped heavy rains and caused power outages throughout Region 8.
After a year of reducing their carbon footprint with the help of solar panels, one Region 8 school is reaping the benefits.
The countdown has begun for this weekend’s Downtown BBQ Festival in Jonesboro.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
