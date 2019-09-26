Southwest to add nonstop flights between Memphis, Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta skyline at dusk (Source: Rafael Macia)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 26, 2019 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 11:41 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Airlines is adding nonstop flights between Memphis and Atlanta.

The flights will take off between Memphis International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 7.

The flights will operate each day of the week, with two daily flights on each day except Saturday.

This is the schedule they'll follow:

Memphis to Atlanta

  • Departs: 8 am (CST)
  • Arrives: 10:15 am (EST)
  • Departs: 7:35 pm (CST)
  • Arrives: 9:50 pm (EST)

Atlanta to Memphis

  • Departs: 11:35 am (EST)
  • Arrives: 12 pm (CST)
  • Departs: 10:20 pm (EST)
  • Arrives: 10:45 pm (CST)

