Special election could decide century-old home’s fate

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Taxpayers will be on the hook for thousands of dollars to decide what happens to a home that’s more than 100-years-old.
The money will pay for a special election in West Plains this fall.
The battle over the Parkside House began last summer. Now, more than a year later, an election could finally decide the home’s fate.
The special election to be held in November will cost the City of West Plains over $14,000.
For the past year, a fence has surrounded the Parkside house.
"It's already gone much farther down the road than I thought it ever would," Randel Butler told KY3.
Randel Butler’s parents first owned the home. He says they donated the property for children’s use.
“I just didn't think it would ever come to this. I still can't understand it. It's never been about the house, it's always been about the land," Butler added.
More than 500 people signed a petition so that voters could decide the home's future.
Petitioner Dick Davidson said they wanted the vote to happen this past spring during a regular election so it didn’t cost extra money.
“The only reason why we weren’t able to make the April ballot is because the city delayed at every turn we made, our efforts to get our petition in front of them,” Davidson explained.
Davidson’s group wants to keep the house and renovate it in phases, while also going with the city's idea of an all-inclusive playground.
The group wants private and public money to help both sides get what they want.
"We had more people sign our petition to keep the house than voted in the last election," Davidson said.
The city says it has given the Friends of Parkside group and others, plenty of opportunities to do something with the house.
"A yes vote will mean basically, taxpayer dollars will be redirected into the restoration of this home. We estimate those restoration costs to be about a million dollars. A no vote would mean the city would proceed with removing the house and building an all-inclusive playground," Todd Shanks from the City of West Plains explained.
The city would need to pay for about one-quarter of the one million dollar all-inclusive park after grants and labor are factored in.
"We estimate in West Plains and the surrounding area, there are approximately 4,000 of those children out there that aren't being serviced currently," Shanks told KY3.
Absentee ballots are now available at the county clerk’s office.
