Storms sideline Thursday night’s football schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday’s storms sacked one school’s fairly new Jumbotron scoreboard.
Trumann School District announced Thursday that its video scoreboard at RMC Stadium suffered “significant structural damage,” making it unusable.
The damage forced the district to relocate Thursday night’s football games.
Instead of kicking off in Trumann, the 7th grade and junior high football games will be played at Rivercrest in Wilson.
The 7th graders hit the field at 5:30, while the junior high players kick off at 7.
Just last year Roach Manufacturing Corp. donated the video scoreboard, which features instant replays and motion graphics.
