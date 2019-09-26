Visiting the library? Be quiet, and put out that cigarette

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Smokers can still check out books and movies from the library but they will no longer be allowed to fire up a cigarette while they’re on the property.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 West Oak Ave., is now a tobacco-free campus, according to a news release.
Workers installed signs around the library property this week letting visitors know that tobacco products are no longer allowed.
Vaping is also prohibited.
The library board approved the ban during its meeting in August.
