A-State students participate in global climate strike

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A global movement found its way to Region 8 Friday as students at the A-State campus took place in a world-wide climate strike.
They’re following a movement started by Greta Thunberg that’s been making waves with students fighting for more climate change initiative.
Over 4 million people worldwide have participated in the protest so far, and dozens of students at A-State walked out of class Friday to show their support.
Sara Saucedo is the graduate student that started the protest on campus.
She says their goal is to get leaders globally, nationally, and statewide to listen to their concerns about the climate crisis and work toward a solution.
“This is something that as youths, not just people of my age but even younger are really engaged in because we need a sustainable future,” said Saucedo. “If we don’t have a planet to live on we have no future.”
Protesters also asked university leaders to look into more sustainability efforts on campus like reducing single-use plastics and solar energy.
The protest was led by A-State’s environmental club members.
