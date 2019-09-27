ADH: Suicide leading cause of violent death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Last year 547 people died by suicide, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, making it the leading cause of violent death.
On average, 46 Arkansans per month lose their battles with mental illness, a Friday news release stated.
Veterans are particularly vulnerable.
“An average of 20 veterans [nationwide] die by suicide each day,” said Nate Todd, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. “This is our challenge. We all need to watch over each other.”
Dr. Nate Smith said the ADH is taking steps to combat the high rate of suicides in the state, including training community leaders and educators on how to prevent suicides and promoting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“Where there’s help, there’s hope,” said Smith. “The Arkansas Department of Health is committed to providing help to Arkansans in the midst of crisis when they need it the most.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-TALK. Veterans can access the Veteran Crisis Line by calling the national line and pressing 1. Anyone can text the crisis line by sending TALK to 741741, or chat online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/
