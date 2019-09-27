Congressman Rick Crawford talks impeachment, Japan trade deal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congressman Rick Crawford sat down with Region 8 News Friday, to go over a few hot topics in the nation’s capital.
One of the topics included his opinion, as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, on the impeachment inquiry from Thursday.
Congressman Crawford told Region 8 News he thinks it was an irresponsible approach to hold a whistleblower hearing publicly.
He said historically, those hearings are held behind closed doors.
Crawford also said that Congress members worrying about things like the impeachment inquiry were unimportant compared to issues like the federal budget.
“What we need to do is stop worrying about impeachment and start focusing on our jobs,” said Crawford. “So we’re not passing [appropriation] bills, and so we end up with a continuing resolution well when we do that we’re basically abdicating our responsibility as members of Congress and kicking that down the road to Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Crawford also discussed the trade deal with Japan during the interview Friday.
Crawford said he’s excited about the trade deal, but he’s not happy that rice was left out.
“There was really no good news for rice producers per se,” said Crawford. “Broadly speaking, it’s good for the United States, broadly speaking it’s good for agriculture, but specifically rice growers in the Mid-South lost out again and that’s troubling to me.”
Crawford also said he plans to run for re-election next year, saying agriculture will be a big part of his platform.
“I serve on the Agriculture Committee, I’m trying to move up to Ag Committee Chair,” said Crawford. “I’m hopeful that it’s Ag Committee Chair, I hope that we get the House back. I think that people like (Democratic Representative and Chair of the House Intelligence Committee) Adam Schiff and (Democratic Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi are giving American people more reason to put the gavel back in the hands of the Republican Party.”
