Crews respond to crash on Highway 67 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Highway 67, nearly six miles southwest of Highway 328 in Randolph County, according to ArDOT.
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 27.
Officials say all lanes of traffic have been impacted by the crash. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the crash was a two-vehicle crash between a minivan and an 18-wheeler.
Minor injuries were reported, Bell said, noting the road is now blocked. Highway crews have rerouted traffic through the Biggers/Reyno area.
