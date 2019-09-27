Crews respond to crash on Highway 67 in Randolph County

Crews have gone to the scene of a crash on Highway 67, nearly six miles southwest of Highway 328 in Randolph County. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 27, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 6:25 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Highway 67, nearly six miles southwest of Highway 328 in Randolph County, according to ArDOT.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 27.

Officials say all lanes of traffic have been impacted by the crash. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the crash was a two-vehicle crash between a minivan and an 18-wheeler.

Minor injuries were reported, Bell said, noting the road is now blocked. Highway crews have rerouted traffic through the Biggers/Reyno area.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

