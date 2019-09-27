Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival seeing lots of people

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 11th Annual Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival has officially kicked off.
The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announced this year’s musical lineup will include two super bands: Blind Melon, and Morris Day and the Time.
In addition to great music, the festival will also host the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship, according to a social media post.
“This year we will also have a judges class for those who are interested in becoming a sanctioned KCBS judge,” said Jack Turner, event coordinator. "We look forward to giving away more money this year with $13,000 in prizes.”
This year’s festival will also include the third annual SCA Steak Cookoff on Friday night with the grand prize of $1,000 and an invitation to the SCA Championship in Houston, Texas.
Several road closures are also in effect with the festival.
The full Jonesboro Downton BBQ and Music Fest Schedule:
Friday 9/27
- RITTER MAIN STAGE
- 5-6pm - Arkansas Brothers
- 6:30-7:30pm - Dirty Streets
- 8-9:30pm - Blind Melon
Saturday 9/28
- RITTER MAIN STAGE
- 3-4pm - The Band TRIPPP
- 5-6pm - Groovement
- 6:30-7:30pm - Skinny Powers
- 8-9:30pm - Morris Day and The Time
Saturday 9/28
- MAIN STREET STAGE
- 1-2pm - The Lance Curtis Band
- 2:30-3pm - Joe Bateman and the 870 Boys
- 4-5pm - Weezn’ Jones
- 5:30-6:30pm - Heavy Tone
- 7-8pm - Wildlife
Saturday is the final day for the festival and BBQ sales have been good for 49 Que Smokehouse.
“For a town this size, it’s actually a really big festival. Some cool music last night," owner Dana Lamel said. "I’m ready for some more today so we’ll see how it goes. We’re expecting some big crowds today.”
Kids, parents and even grandparents were having a good time over the weekend.
“I’m glad to carry on the tradition. We brought our kids out here and now we’re getting to bring our grandbabies," she said. "It’s just an awesome event.”
Festivalgoer Patricia Evett said she’s been bringing her family to the festival for years.
Event Coordinator Jack Turner plans for 2020′s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival will begin in January.
