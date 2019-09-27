Football Friday Night (9/27/19)

By Chris Hudgison | September 27, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:59 PM

Week 5 of Football Friday Night marked the start of conference play all over the Natural State. Osceola routed Hoxie 41-14 in our Game of the Week. The Seminoles & Mustangs are both 3-1 but the purple & gold are 1-0 in the 3A-3.

View September 27th scores here

Osceola 41, Hoxie 14

FFN Game of the Week: Osceola routs Hoxie 41-14 in 3A-3 opener

Jonesboro 32, Mountain Home 7

FFN Week 5: Jonesboro beats Mountain Home in 6A East opener

West Memphis 41, Marion 40 (OT)

FFN Week 5: West Memphis edges Marion in 6A East opener

Batesville 56, Nettleton 47

FFN Week 5: Batesville upsets Nettleton in 5A East opener

Valley View 21, Paragould 0

FFN Week 5: Valley View blanks Paragould to move to 4-0

Forrest City 53, Greene County Tech 43

FFN Week 5: Forrest City beats Greene County Tech in 5A East opener

Wynne 42, Blytheville 21

FFN Week 5: Wynne beats Blytheville in 5A East opener

Westside 20, Highland 14

FFN Week 5: Westside beats Highland in 4A-3 opener

Brookland 35, Pocahontas 26

FFN Week 5: Brookland spoils Pocahontas homecoming

Rivercrest 21, Trumann 14

FFN Week 5: Rivercrest beats Trumann in 4A-3 opener

Newport 55, Walnut Ridge 13

FFN Week 5: Newport routs Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 opener

Harrisburg 45, Corning 13

FFN Week 5: Harrisburg beats Corning to start 4-0

Piggott 44, Manila 14

FFN Week 5: Piggott beats Manila in 3A-3 opener

EPC 30, Rector 26

FFN Week 5: East Poinsett County rallies to beat Rector

FFN Week 5 Superlatives (Player of the Week, Hit of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

