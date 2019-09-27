Football Friday Night (9/27/19)

Week 5 of Football Friday Night marked the start of conference play all over the Natural State. Osceola routed Hoxie 41-14 in our Game of the Week. The Seminoles & Mustangs are both 3-1 but the purple & gold are 1-0 in the 3A-3.
Football Friday Night every Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app. Follow Matthew and Chris Hudgison on twitter for more HS football updates. You can also check out the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night - September 27th
Osceola 41, Hoxie 14
Jonesboro 32, Mountain Home 7
West Memphis 41, Marion 40 (OT)
Batesville 56, Nettleton 47
Valley View 21, Paragould 0
Forrest City 53, Greene County Tech 43
Wynne 42, Blytheville 21
Westside 20, Highland 14
Brookland 35, Pocahontas 26
Rivercrest 21, Trumann 14
Newport 55, Walnut Ridge 13
Harrisburg 45, Corning 13
Piggott 44, Manila 14
EPC 30, Rector 26
FFN Week 5 Superlatives (Player of the Week, Hit of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.