K9 Officer Gabo to be featured in 2020 calendar, project helps JPD K9 unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro Police Department K9 officer will be part of a 2020 calendar, with the purchase of the calendar helping the department’s K9 unit.
According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, people will be able to buy the 2020 Vested Interest in K9′s calendar at the police department’s website.
Officials said all of the proceeds from the purchase will be used to provide equipment and services for the department’s K9 unit.
Gabo was critically injured in a Dec. 2018 shootout at a Jonesboro apartment complex.
The dog returned to work in February, with officials saying a bullet proof and stab proof vest helped to save the animal’s life.
“Our community ralled around Gabo and rooted for his recovery along the way. He returned to duty just two months later and has been working alongside his handler, Investigator Erik Johnson, ever since," officials said in the media release.
Officials said in addition to receiving a signed calendar from Johnson and Gabo, people can receive a custom VIK9′s calendar envelope and JPD stickers.
