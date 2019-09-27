Message leads to prison sentence in jury tampering case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A decision to message a juror in a murder trial has a Cross County man facing a 24-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to jury tampering, prosecutors said Friday.
According to a media release from Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw, James Banks, 55, of Wynne was sentenced to the prison term by Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt.
In addition to the prison sentence, Banks received a 36-month suspended sentence in the case.
Prosecutors said Banks made contact with a juror in a first-degree murder trial earlier this year, DeProw said.
“Banks was initiating contact with a Craighead County Circuit Court juror through a third party in the first-degree murder trial of Dakota Cantwell on March 14, 2019. Banks told the juror to vote ‘not guilty’ in Cantwell’s trial with the intention of creating a new trial,” DeProw said. “Police said Banks threatened the person if she didn’t relay the message.”
Cantwell was arrested in the May 2, 2018 murder of Jimmy Don Doyle of Bono.
Prosecutors said the juror who received the message was removed from the jury. Cantwell was convicted of arson and abuse of a corpse but acquitted of the first-degree murder charge.
DeProw said the jury tampering case was an assault on the jury process and justice.
“The integrity of the jury system is fundamentally important. Regardless of outcome, people must have faith in the fairness and impartiality of our juries,” DeProw said. “Anyone who tries to subvert the jury is trying to subvert a fundamental pillar of our democracy. The arrest and prosecution of such persons is a high priority in our office.”
