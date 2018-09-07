More 90s On the Way

In the 90s again today for some though showers and storms have been keeping western counties in Region 8 cool this afternoon. Low rain chances linger through this evening, but then we’re expected to stay dry through at least late next week. Highs will be in the mid-90s most days this week. A front will try to move through late Thursday or early Friday bringing average temperatures for this time of year. Friday and Saturday look cooler with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Not exactly fall weather but progress.