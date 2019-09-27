NEA Homes for Dogs slated for Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - At least five area groups are hosting an event Saturday that could help dogs find new owners.
NEA Homes for Dogs will happen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 in the parking lot of Coldwell Banker Village Communities at 2704 South Culberhouse Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Animal Control, Northeast Arkansans for Animals, TAPs, Blytheville Humane Society and Biscuits Legacy, a pantry that provides dog food, are participating in the event.
Jill Craven, with the event, said it has been successful in helping animals.
“So, the first year we did it, we had Jonesboro Animal Control come out. We had 18 dogs out and we had 17 adoptions so it was a great day,” Craven said. “The first year, the national event adopted 2,200 dogs nationally. So it turned out to be a really great event.”
In addition to the event, the groups will have a dog food drive, a dog kissing booth, dog contests, puppy yoga and free hot dogs.
