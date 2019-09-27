O’Boye converts penalty as Arkansas State women’s soccer starts 2-0 in SBC play

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Dana O’Boye converted a penalty kick to lift the Arkansas State Soccer team as it defeated Louisiana 1-0, Friday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, while Louisiana fell to 4-4-2 and 0-1-1 in the league.
In the 62nd, Sarah Sodoma was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty kick. Plainfield, ill., native Dana O’Boye buried the kick, giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 advantage over the Ragin’ Cajuns. O’Boye now has two goals on the 2019 campaign.
Arkansas State took nine shots on the matchup two of which landed on goal as the Ragin’ Cajuns took seven shots on the night while only one landed on goal. The Red Wolves earned six corners on the day as Louisiana only registered one.
Junior Megan McClure made one save on the night as the Ragin’ Cajuns were scoreless.
Arkansas State will continue its home slate when it hosts Texas State Sunday, Sept. 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park, as live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com. The match will be streamed via Facebook Live.
