Over 400 volunteer for Day of Caring

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses and volunteers all over Jonesboro were out in the community Friday for United Way’s 26th annual Day of Caring.
Over 400 volunteers were out working on at least 30 projects at different nonprofits in the area.
Director of Programs and Events Erin Calhoon said the volunteering leaves a big impact in the community.
“A lot of these nonprofits, you know the projects that they request are things that otherwise they wouldn’t be able to do,” said Calhoon. “They don’t have the time or the hands to get these projects completed.”
Day of Caring is how United Way kicks off their yearly campaign season.
The campaign is how United Way raises money for all of the programs they support locally.
United Way’s goal this year is to raise $657,500, and thanks to their pace-setters who start fundraising early, they’re starting their campaign with $342,000.
